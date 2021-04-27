 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Splunk's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
Why Splunk's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $213 to $160 per share.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss noted, "Challenges closing large deals, competitive noise, and a heightened level of executive departures increase the execution risk at Splunk near term."

Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution, Splunk Enterprise, is employed across a multitude of use cases, including application management, IT operations, and security.

Splunk's stock was trading down 4.5% at $128 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $225.89 and a 52-week low of $126.91.

Latest Ratings for SPLK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Apr 2021KeybancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Apr 2021B of A SecuritiesReinstatesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPLK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPLK)

ROCE Insights For Splunk
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2021
Cathie Wood Furthers Bet On Virgin Galactic, Also Adds DraftKings, Peloton
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Space Race Picks, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Splunk And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OTISCredit SuisseMaintains77.0
TBICredit SuisseMaintains23.0
HSIICredit SuisseMaintains33.0
TXNCascendMaintains210.0
CROXPiper SandlerMaintains140.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com