Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Difficult Q4 Diminishes Raymond James' Bullishness On Drywall Producers

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2019 10:41am   Comments
Share:
Difficult Q4 Diminishes Raymond James' Bullishness On Drywall Producers
Related CBPX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 13, 2018
Benzinga's Top Initiations

Some wallboard producer stocks were hammered Wednesday after a weak wholesale report from an industry association and a sell-side downgrade of a sector leader.

The Gypsum Association reported this week that wholesale industry volume declined by double digits in the fourth quarter, leading Raymond James to make its second cut this month to near-term volume expectations and downgrade the wallboard producer Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE: CBPX).

Raymond James said it was reducing wallboard production estimates for several manufacturers in the wake of the industry report. The reduction follows an estimate cut earlier in January to account for an updated housing start forecast that projects a modest year-over-year decline in new home building in 2020.

The Analyst

Analyst Joshua Wilson downgraded Continental Building Products from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

Wilson reiterated Market Perform ratings on USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) — which is the largest U.S. wallboard distributor — and Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE: EXP). The analyst cut December year-over-year volume estimates for both companies. 

The Thesis

The Gypsum Association report said U.S. wholesale industry volumes were negative 10 percent year-over-year in Q4.

The weakness was geographically broad, with most areas seeing drops in the high single digits, Wilson said in a note. Raymond James won’t yet lower first-quarter volume assumptions, though, and the analyst noted that December was stronger than November.

“We continue to believe the combination of year-over-year growth in housing starts, the lack of major manufacturing capacity additions and inflation pressures will result in positive price realization in February, though clearly the weak Q4 volumes add uncertainty to this outcome,” Wilson said. 

Price Action

Continental Building stock was trading higher by 1.15 percent at $24.66 at the time of publication Thursday, while Eagle Materials was up 2.6 percent at $66.02 and USG was down marginally at $43.13.

Related Links:

Continental Building Products Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Longbow Sees 40% Upside In Eagle Materials, With Positive Catalysts Ahead

Latest Ratings for CBPX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Raymond JamesDowngradesStrong BuyMarket Perform
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Oct 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong BuyStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CBPX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Joshua Wilson Raymond JamesDowngrades Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXP + CBPX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IRWDJP MorganUpgrades13.0
PGBerenbergUpgrades92.0
MDLZBerenbergDowngrades0.0
WBJefferiesDowngrades58.0
INCYGabelli & Co.Upgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Gordon Haskett: Will GE Have Equity Value Once Asset Sales Are Over?