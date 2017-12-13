The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 89 days ago, to 1 star (Strong Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly positive, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's downgrade comes as share price in Under Armour continued a steady climb back from a nearly five-point drop following a severely disappointing Q3 earnings report delivered near the end of October. The stock's made up some ground since then, and finished Tuesday's session slightly higher at $13.59.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Under Armour is down at $10.18, which is below the average analyst price target of $19.90. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding UA in their watch-lists.