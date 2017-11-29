Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Sees Southwest's Price Gains As Sell Opportunity

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 4:25pm   Comments
On Wednesday, the Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE: LUV) from 3 stars (Hold), issued two weeks ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade remained mostly positive, with 88 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's Sell rating comes as Southwest, along with much of the transportation sector, posted big gains over the course of Wednesday's session. The stock rose 7.84 percent over the day to close at $58.88, close to its price prior to its disappointing Q3 earnings report and approaching a four-month high.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Southwest is down at $54.05, which is still just slightly higher than the average analyst price target of $53.27. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding LUV in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for LUV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2017JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2017BuckinghamMaintainsNeutral

