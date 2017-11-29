On Wednesday, the Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE: LUV) from 3 stars (Hold), issued two weeks ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade remained mostly positive, with 88 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's Sell rating comes as Southwest, along with much of the transportation sector, posted big gains over the course of Wednesday's session. The stock rose 7.84 percent over the day to close at $58.88, close to its price prior to its disappointing Q3 earnings report and approaching a four-month high.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Southwest is down at $54.05, which is still just slightly higher than the average analyst price target of $53.27. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding LUV in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for LUV Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Nov 2017 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Oct 2017 Buckingham Maintains Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for LUV

