Benzinga's Top Downgrades

Analysts at Stephens downgraded Noble

NE

from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The target price for Noble has been lowered from $46 to $42. Noble's shares closed at $38.23 on Friday. Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Weyerhaeuser Co

WY

from “outperform” to “sector perform.” The target price for Weyerhaeuser has been raised from $30 to $31. Weyerhaeuser's shares closed at $30.95 on Friday. Analysts at RW Baird downgraded Apple

AAPL

from “outperform” to “neutral.” The target price for Apple has been lowered from $570 to $465. Apple's shares closed at $439.88 on Friday. Keefe Bruyette downgraded State Street

STT

from “outperform” to “market perform.” The target price for State Street has been raised from $58 to $60. State Street's shares closed at $56.45 on Friday.