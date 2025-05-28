May 28, 2025 10:46 AM 1 min read

Why Whirlpool's Margins Have Tailwinds Despite Memorial Day Promotions

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Industry checks revealed that, according to Goldman Sachs, Whirlpool Corp WHR offered the lowest discounts around Memorial Day.

The Whirlpool Analyst: Analyst Susan Maklari maintained a Buy rating and price target of $100.

The Whirlpool Thesis: The recently announced tariffs have raised appliance prices across the industry, but higher promotions are offset some of this, Maklari said in the note.

She added that the average discount, which stood at 24%, was higher by 124 basis points (bps) compared to last year and Presidents' Day.

Maklari stated that LG Electronics LGEJY was the most promotional, at 28%, while Whirlpool was the least, at 19%, down 325bps year-on-year.

Demand will likely remain depressed in the near term due to broader macro volatility. "That said, we expect net pricing to be a tailwind to Whirlpool's margins this year with stability in raw materials furthering our confidence," she further wrote.

WHR Price Action: At the time of publication on Wednesday, shares of Whirlpool had risen by 0.41% to $80.00.

Read More:  Whirlpool Spins Slower: JPMorgan Slashes Price Target As Tariff Pressures Mount

Photo: Shutterstock

Overview
