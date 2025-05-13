May 13, 2025 2:45 PM 1 min read

Goldman Sachs Highlights Valero's Lowest Costs, Gulf Coast Advantage, Sees EPS Soar To $12.50 By 2027

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta upgraded Valero Energy Corp VLO from Neutral to Buy rating with a price forecast of $154.

The analyst believes current consensus expectations better reflect concerns about oil product demand and tighter crude differentials.

The analyst estimates EPS to grow from around $7.50 this year to over $12.50 in 2027.

The bullish stance reflects share repurchases, limited refining capacity increases, and improving crude differentials from the returning OPEC+ supply.

While a hard landing for oil demand and the economy is a key risk, the analyst notes positive developments in China-U.S. trade relations as highlighted by GS Economics Research.

Also, Valero offers unique advantages such as lowest production cost, Gulf Coast exposure with a perceived crude/product advantage and ongoing capital returns supported by a near $5 billion cash balance, adds the analyst.

The analyst raised EPS estimates to $7.49 for 2025, $11.46 for 2026 and $12.67 for 2027, from the previous projections of $6.33, $9.84, and $11.30, respectively.

The analyst’s 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates are 12% and 10% above FactSet consensus, respectively.

Mehta is increasing the estimates to account for the strengthening underlying factors and now believes consensus estimates are unlikely to be revised downwards.

In April, the company reported first-quarter sales of $30.26 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $28.68 billion and adjusted EPS of 89 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 42 cents.

VLO Price Action: VLO shares are up 4.42% at $136.26 at publication on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

VLO Logo
VLOValero Energy Corp
$135.994.21%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
32.71
Growth
45.76
Quality
-
Value
73.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which energy stocks may follow Valero's lead?
How could OPEC+ supply changes impact refining margins?
What other refining companies could benefit from low costs?
Will U.S.-China trade relations boost oil demand?
What companies might struggle with tighter crude differentials?
How will Valero's EPS growth influence investor sentiment?
Which ETFs are best positioned for oil market shifts?
Could Valero's cash balance attract investor interest?
What risks do refining companies face in a hard landing?
How might capital returns affect Valero's stock performance?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Analyst ColorEquitiesLarge CapUpgradesMoversBriefsExpert IdeasgasGoldman SachsNeil MehtaOiloil and gaswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved