April 23, 2025 11:04 AM 3 min read

IBM Q1 Earnings Preview: AI, Acquisitions, New Products In Focus

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

International Business Machines IBM is likely to highlight its AI business segments, recent product launches and a new acquisition when the company reports its first-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday.

Here are the analyst estimates, analyst commentary and key items to watch ahead of the results.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect IBM to report first-quarter revenue of $14.40 billion, down from $14.46 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company beat analyst revenue estimates in the fourth quarter and has beaten estimates in six of the last 10 quarters.

Analysts expect IBM to report first-quarter earnings per share of $1.40, down from $1.68 in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Read Also: IBM Posts Q4 Earnings Beat, Shifts Focus To Software As Analysts Raise Forecasts

What Experts Are Saying: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives recently highlighted IBM as a company that could benefit from enterprise AI spending in 2025.

The analyst said IBM's cloud penetration has been successful and could represent a monetization opportunity for the company. IBM was added to the Wedbush Best Ideas List in March.

In February, Oppenheimer analyst Param Singh initiated coverage on IBM with an Outperform rating and a $320 price target.

The analyst said IBM can sustain double-digit revenue growth in its software business thanks to Red Hat. Singh said Red Hat has broadened its product offerings and could see high-teen to 20% growth.

Singh also highlighted IBM's potential in AI applications, such as generative AI, for future growth opportunities.

Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors highlighted IBM as a company in the software and services segment with recurring revenue and minimal exposure to global shocks given the current trade war climate.

Link highlighted IBM's low 1% exposure to reciprocal tariffs, compared to 43% for Apple and also said IBM's aggressive acquisition pace in areas like AI and cloud could help power future growth.

Key Items to Watch: Artificial intelligence is likely to be a key topic when IBM reports its first-quarter results.

Analysts and investors will also be looking to hear more about the company's exposure to countries that are facing reciprocal tariffs from Donald Trump’s administration.

IBM's consulting and infrastructure segments saw a weak fourth quarter with revenue down year-over-year for both segments. Analysts and investors could be looking to see if these segments rebound in the first quarter.

Since the end of the fourth quarter, IBM has announced new products like the IBM z17, which blends AI features across software and hardware.

The z17 can address AI workloads and real-time processing needs for IBM customers. The product launches in June 2025.

IBM also announced it broadened its cloud offerings in Canada, which is part of a strategy to boost North American growth through AI-powered solutions.

"With our latest advancements in Canada, we are extending IBM's enterprise cloud platform and sovereign cloud capabilities to Canadian organizations in these sectors, helping them to address their local regulatory requirements, keeping data secured and maintain it in country," said GM for IBM Cloud Product & Industry Platforms, Rohit Badlaney.

IBM also recently announced it has acquired Hakkoda Inc, a deal that could enhance the company's consulting business segment for data transformation services.

Price Action: IBM stock is up 3% to $248.10 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $162.62 to $266.45. IBM stock is up 12.8% year-to-date in 2025 and up over 36% in the last year.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$247.272.64%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.57
Growth
77.20
Quality
67.82
Value
17.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which AI-focused companies could thrive with IBM?
How will cloud providers react to IBM's growth?
Who stands to gain from IBM's new acquisition of Hakkoda?
What impact will IBM's z17 launch have on competitors?
Which software stocks might benefit from AI advancements?
How will North American firms adapt to IBM's cloud expansion?
What opportunities exist in enterprise AI for investors?
Which consulting firms may face challenges from IBM's strategy?
How could tariff exemptions influence IBM's market position?
What industries are likely to see growth from AI investment?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorPrice TargetPreviewsReiterationAnalyst RatingsTechTrading IdeasAIartificial intelligencecloud stocksDan IvesExpert IdeassoftwareStephanie LinkWedbush

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved