Levi's Q1 To See EPS Growth, Revenue Dip, And Tariff Edge, Says Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan Benzinga Staff Writer
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on Wednesday on the shares of Levi Strauss & Co LEVI with an unchanged price forecast of $23.00.

LEVI is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on April 7 after market close. The analyst expects EPS of $0.28, up from $0.26 last year, aligning with consensus estimates.

Revenue is projected to decline 1.3% year-over-year to $1.537 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of $1.542 billion. Growth of 1% is anticipated in the Americas and Other Brands segments, while Europe and Asia are expected to see declines of 2% and 7%, respectively.

Gross margin is estimated to improve by 180 basis points to 60.0%, slightly exceeding the 59.9% consensus. Operating margin is expected to reach 10.4%, up from 9.0% last year, and in line with consensus projections.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects reported revenue to decline by 1%-2% from $6.355 billion in FY24, while organic revenue is projected to grow 3.5%-4.5%.

Levi expects FY25 EPS between $1.20-$1.25, aligning with or slightly below last year’s $1.25, while consensus estimates predict EPS of $1.25 with a 1% revenue decline.

LEVI sees tariffs as a potential competitive advantage. The company sources from over 25 countries, with less than 1% of imports coming from China, down from historical levels of 15%-16% and about 5% from Mexico, said the analyst.

Since most production in China and India is for local markets, the recently imposed 25% tariffs in 2025 are expected to have minimal impact.

LEVI rebounded in fourth-quarter FY24 with strong revenue growth after missing expectations in the second and third-quarter. All regions and channels saw notable sequential improvements, with record gross margins achieved without increased promotions.

Looking ahead, the company’s FY25 guidance remains conservative, with lower-than-expected revenue and EPS forecasts, partly due to FX headwinds. Meanwhile, EBIT margin projections offer upside potential.

Levi’s remains well-positioned long-term, benefiting from a stabilizing U.S. denim market, growing direct-to-consumer sales, and product innovation, noted the analyst.

The company has streamlined operations in FY25 by exiting non-core businesses, including Denizen and European footwear, while preparing to sell Dockers. This shift aims to enhance profitability and reduce revenue volatility.

Price Action: LEVI shares traded higher by 1.89% at $16.69 at last check Wednesday.

