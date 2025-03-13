March 13, 2025 1:32 PM 2 min read

UiPath Stock Down: Faces Caution Despite Margin Gains, Analyst Doubtful About Company's AI Transition Capability

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

UiPath, Inc. PATH shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s closing bell. Here’s a look at the key figures from the report.  

UiPath reported quarterly earnings of nine cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of three cents.

Quarterly revenue of $424 million missed the analyst consensus estimate of $425.36 million and is an increase over revenue of $405.25 million from the same period last year.

Scotia Bank analyst Nick Altmann reiterated the Sector Perform rating on the stock, lowering the price forecast to $12 from $15.

Altmann expresses caution about rewarding UiPath for its margin improvements, given that medium-term concerns persist regarding the company’s ability to effectively transition into AI, with growth continuing to face pressure.

While the analyst acknowledges the company’s 9% ARR growth forecast, which aligns with its guidance, and a second-half weighted NNARR guide, Altmann highlights the stock is likely to remain range-bound.

The analyst notes the public sector represents UiPath’s third-largest vertical, although management refrains from specifying the exact mix. Given the ongoing macroeconomic pressures, management is adopting a more cautious approach to its guidance.

Additionally, the analyst highlights a dip in NRR, which fell to 110% from the previous 113%.

The low-end segment continues to face challenges, as evidenced by a decline in net adds, with a drop of 40 this quarter compared to a smaller loss of 20 in the prior quarter.

Despite these concerns, the analyst acknowledges margins remain a positive aspect, with record operating margins of 32%, and the FY26 guidance of approximately 18%, which is above the consensus of 15%.

The primary focus for the company continues to be stabilizing growth, which has yet to materialize, Altmann adds.

PATH Price Action: UiPath shares are trading lower by 14.38% to $10.15 at publication Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of UiPath, Inc.

