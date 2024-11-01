Intel Struggles With Market Share, Profitability: Q3 Analyst Insights

As Intel Corp INTC struggles to regain market share and profitability, ratings and price targets reflect a cautious outlook for the semiconductor giant following third-quarter results.

The company on Thursday reported an EPS loss of 46 cents, significantly wider than the anticipated loss of 2 cents. However, Intel achieved quarterly revenue of $13.28 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion.

Analyst Color On Intel

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Sell rating on Intel despite the chipmaker’s better-than-expected third-quarter results and improved fourth-quarter guidance.

The bank cited persistent competitive challenges in Intel's Data Center Compute segment and limited near-term revenue potential from external foundry clients as key concerns.

Despite revenue stability in certain areas, Goldman Sachs noted significant pressure on Intel’s gross margins, with a third-quarter non-GAAP gross margin of 18% — 20 percentage points below company guidance.

Goldman Sachs pointed to AMD's growing total cost of ownership advantage in x86 CPUs and increasing competition from custom processors designed by large cloud providers as ongoing challenges for Intel's Data Center CPU business.

Read Also: Stocks Rebound After Selloff As October Hiring Slump Fuels Interest Rate Cut Bets: 10 ETFs To Watch Friday

Additionally, Intel's lack of a competitive accelerator for AI applications, a rapidly expanding market, further constrains its ability to capture growth in this sector. Reflecting this outlook, Goldman Sachs revised its 2024-2026 EPS estimates and reduced its 12-month price target from $21 to $20.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Hold rating on Intel amid the company’s mixed third-quarter results and limited near-term catalysts.

The report acknowledges Intel's slight improvement in fundamentals, supported by cost-cutting efforts and restructuring progress, but emphasizes ongoing competitive pressures from AMD and Nvidia.

While Intel's Data Center segment outperformed initial guidance, AI products underwhelmed, and the company’s reliance on outsourced manufacturing for newer products like Lunar Lake could weigh on margins.

Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton has maintained a Hold rating on Intel. The analyst highlights better-than-expected topline results but notes that accelerated foundry development is negatively impacting margins.

Additionally, it has revised gross margin estimates downward due to impairment charges and slower-than-anticipated adoption of the Gaudi AI products, which led to the removal of the $500MM FY24 revenue target for Gaudi. Overall, the firm remains cautious about Intel’s near-term performance.

Read Also: Exxon Q3 Earnings: $11.3 Billion Cost Savings, Rising Production, Dividend Hike And More

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann downgraded Intel to a Sell rating and updated the price target to $20 from $17.

The fourth quarter outlook of $13.8 billion is below the previous estimate of $14 billion, indicating mixed product dynamics and ongoing adjustments. Rosenblatt highlighted that while upfront transition costs have been incurred, benefits won’t materialize until 2026, making 2025 transitional.

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer remains cautious, citing ongoing market share loss to AMD and slow AI adoption. Oppenheimer maintained a Perform rating, emphasizing a need for Intel’s turnaround efforts to take root amid persistent margin pressures. The firm expresses concerns over ongoing market share losses to AMD and slow adoption of AI technologies.

Read Also: AMD Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week: What’s Going On?

Truist analyst William Stein maintains a Hold rating on Intel with a price target of $26, raised from $25. The firm expresses concern about the reliability of future earnings metrics and the slow uptake of Gaudi accelerators, impacting Intel’s ability to capitalize on AI workload transformations. The firm anticipates continued restructuring and potential for more one-time charges in 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh has a Sector Weight rating on Intel. The firm says Intel’s third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance were slightly better than expected, with revenue beating estimates due to improvements in data center AI and networking, although CCG revenues were stable amid customer inventory destocking.

KeyBanc says Intel’s outlook suggests modest revenue growth ahead, but challenges remain, particularly with slow Gaudi demand affecting AI revenue targets.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares are up 7.55% at $23.15 Friday at publication. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Intel has a 52-week high of $51.28 and a 52-week low of $18.51.

Read Next:

Photo: Tada Images via Shutterstock.com