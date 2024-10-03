Deutsche Bank Changes Tune On Raytheon Parent RTX, Sees Aerospace Edge Fuel Long-Term Growth Potential

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle upgrades RTX Corporation RTX from Sell to Hold, raising the price forecast from $109 to $129.

According to the analyst, RTX’s aerospace exposure is expected to enable it to outpace other defense companies, leveraging operational efficiencies to drive long-term growth and compound earnings.

The analyst sees potential for further stock upside with RTX currently valued similarly to pure defense companies for 2026 but boasting a more promising long-term growth outlook due to its aerospace exposure.

Deuschle writes that the overall narrative for RTX is compelling, as long as operational improvements persist.

The analyst forecasts third-quarter earnings per share of $1.36, exceeding the Street’s expectation of $1.32 by $0.04.

Also Read: RTX’s Raytheon Secures DARPA Contract To Develop Ultra-Wide Bandgap Semiconductors: Details

Deuschle projects sequential revenue growth at Pratt & Whitney and Collins, driven by increased aftermarket activity at Pratt & Whitney from higher V2500 and GTF shop visits, while Collins is likely to benefit from sequential original equipment growth on Airbus and business jet platforms, along with sustained aftermarket strength and potential upside from increased modification revenue.

The analyst projects Raytheon’s revenue will decline quarter-over-quarter but sees upside potential due to strong demand, favorable DoD spending trends, and gradually improving conditions in the defense supply chain.

EPS estimates for 2024-2026 have been revised to $5.48, $6.06, and $6.88, respectively, from $5.48, $6.17, and $6.93.

This decrease is mainly due to lower original equipment rate assumptions for both Boeing and Airbus, partially offset by a better product mix and higher margins.

Meanwhile, operational risk keeps them at a Hold rather than a Buy.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading lower by 0.52% to $123.40 on Thursday.

Read Next: