Iris Energy Boasts 'Largest Untapped Power' Portfolios For Bitcoin Mining, Profitable AI Cloud Tech: Analyst

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 2, 2024 10:39 AM | 1 min read |
  • Iris Energy’s AI Cloud segment reached an ARR of ~$15M million in August.
  • The company’s recent AI Cloud expansion should more than double its ARR figure by yearend.

Earlier this month, Iris Energy Ltd IREN announced the purchase of 1,080 of Nvidia Corp's NVDA H200 GPUs for $43.9 million.

The company represents "an attractive investment opportunity in the growing energy demand for digital infrastructure," according to Roth Capital Partners.

Analyst Darren Aftahi initiated coverage of Iris Energy with a Buy rating and price target of $14.

The Iris Energy Thesis: The company has among the "largest untapped power portfolios operating multi-purpose data centers," which are mainly for mining Bitcoin and a "small but fast-growing, highly profitable AI Cloud business," Aftahi said in the initiation note.

While more than 98% of Iris Energy's capacity serves Bitcoin mining, its AI Cloud segment reached an ARR (annual recurring revenues) of around $15 million in August, with around 98% hardware margins, he added.

"Its recent AI Cloud expansion should more than double its ARR figure (by YE CY24), driving 10% of profits going forward," the analyst wrote. "However, we believe the real opportunity and value lies in its power assets and converting them into highly visible/high-margin HPC opportunities," he further stated.

IREN Price Action: Shares of Iris Energy had risen by 1.24% to $7.83 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

