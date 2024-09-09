Jim Cramer Warns Apple Is 'Most Vulnerable' Among Magnificent 7 Stocks Ahead Of iPhone 16 Launch

CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer called Apple Inc. AAPL the “most vulnerable” among the Magnificent 7 stocks.

What Happened: Cramer has identified Apple as the most susceptible stock among the “Magnificent 7” ahead of the iPhone 16 launch, CNBC reported on Monday.

In a note on Sunday, Cramer expressed concerns about the valuation of the top seven tech companies, including Apple, which he believes has become overvalued despite recent sell-offs.

Cramer emphasized that investors have stopped considering the price at which they buy these stocks, leading to inflated valuations. He noted that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 launch could be a critical event for the company’s stock performance.

He also pointed out that Apple’s partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices, announced in June, has created high expectations. However, Cramer remains cautious about the stock’s future amid these developments.

Why It Matters: The upcoming iPhone 16 launch, dubbed the “Glowtime” event, is highly anticipated. Apple has been at the center of tech news, with the event expected to showcase significant upgrades, including OLED displays. However, competition is heating up, with Huawei making unexpected moves that could impact Apple’s market share.

Analysts have mixed opinions on Apple’s stock performance post-event. While some believe the iPhone 16 launch could drive the stock higher, others, like Cramer, are cautious. An analyst recently noted that the iPhone 16 event might not be a “sell the news” moment, suggesting that Apple’s shares could move higher.

Additionally, a recent poll revealed that investors are considering other options within the “Magnificent 7” for retirement investments, with Amazon.com emerging as a top pick over Apple. This indicates a shift in investor sentiment, potentially impacting Apple’s stock performance.

