While PayPal's Fastlane Accelerates With Adyen, Analyst Flags Some Bumps On The Road Ahead

PayPal Holdings Inc's PYPL Fastlane is gearing up for a major boost thanks to its newly expanded partnership with Adyen. Adyen will now distribute Fastlane to its domestic enterprise and marketplace clients.

Fastlane's Grand Entrance: Adyen Joins The Checkout Party

According to JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang, this move is a significant stride for Fastlane, positioning it as a serious contender in the fast-guest checkout space.

Huang notes that the partnership is a “big step forward in Fastlane establishing itself as a credible, independent leader,” particularly given Adyen’s impressive client roster.

However, he cautions that "we don't expect many Adyen merchants will enable the capability before the holiday season," suggesting that the full impact will become more apparent in 2025.

Dollars And Cents: Revenue Share Realities

On the revenue front, Huang highlights that PayPal will likely enter into a revenue share agreement with Adyen.

He points out that "yield will look closer to PYPL's average Unbranded take rate than its Branded take rate," which could affect profitability.

Huang adds, "We're not assuming any Fastlane revenue in 2024," but he expresses confidence that "as the product scales with merchants into 2025, PYPL will have firmer footing to price to value."

Opt-In Or Opt-Out: Adyen's Flexibility Play

The deal also offers insights into Fastlane's distribution model. Huang reveals that Adyen merchants will have the option to opt-in to Fastlane, and they "will not be required to accept Branded PayPal under any go-forward or previous Adyen/PYPL integration." This flexibility could help smooth the adoption process.

Vaulting Into the Future: PayPal's Tech Triumph

Moreover, Huang emphasizes that Fastlane transactions at Adyen merchants will use PayPal's vault, which has been successful in beta testing.

He notes, "PYPL's vault recognized 70% of shoppers that went through Fastlane," suggesting that Adyen's broad reach could enhance Fastlane's value proposition over time.

PayPal's Fastlane is poised for growth with its expanded Adyen partnership. While the road ahead may be complex, Huang's analysis indicates that Fastlane's evolution is a development worth watching closely.

