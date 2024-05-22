Loading... Loading...

The first day of Microsoft Corp‘s MSFT Build 2024 left a significant impression on industry analysts.

The Redmond, Washington-based company highlighted its robust position in AI and technological innovation. Here are the key insights from Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Securities.

Goldman Sachs: Emphasizing Microsoft’s Leading Role in AI

Goldman Sachs reinforces its Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $515, reflecting a 20% upside from the current price. Analyst Kash Rangan’s confidence stems from several critical observations:

Copilot Enhancements: Microsoft’s Copilot has expanded to include Team Copilot and additional agents, enhancing customization and personalization at scale. This development supports broader adoption among the vast pool of over 1 billion knowledge workers. Foundation Model Evolution: Microsoft's advancement in distilling large models into smaller, more deployable solutions (such as Phi-3 via Silicia) positions the company as a leader in cost-effective AI solutions across various platforms, including laptops. AI-first Hardware Innovations: Building on hardware advancements from Ignite, Microsoft introduced AI-first Copilot+ PCs. These PCs, with impressive specs and reasonable prices, can run AI workloads up to 100 times more efficiently than traditional PCs, facilitating wider GenAI adoption.

Goldman Sachs concludes that Microsoft’s ongoing innovations in AI and hardware significantly bolster its leadership position, making it a strong buy.

Mizuho Securities: Microsoft’s AI Integration Across the Stack

Mizuho Securities’ analyst Gregg Moskowitz, CFA also reiterated a Buy rating for Microsoft, setting a price target of $450. The analysis focuses on the extensive integration of AI into Microsoft’s products and services:

Copilot+ PCs and Windows Copilot Runtime: These new offerings impressed analysts with their advanced capabilities and potential to enhance productivity. Expanded Microsoft 365 Copilot Functionality: Continued improvements in Microsoft 365 Copilot were highlighted as crucial for driving user engagement and satisfaction. Innovations in LLM and SLM: Microsoft’s ongoing advancements in Large Language Models (LLM) and Small Language Models (SLM) underscore its commitment to leading in AI technology. Real-Time Intelligence with MSFT Fabric: The introduction of MSFT Fabric for real-time intelligence demonstrates Microsoft's focus on providing advanced data solutions.

Moskowitz underscores the significant revenue growth opportunities for Microsoft, driven by tangible GenAI adoption and monetization strategies. They affirm Microsoft as their top pick over the near term, bolstered by robust AI advancements.

The Microsoft Build conference aims to reinforce analyst confidence in Microsoft’s strategic direction and technological prowess. With significant advancements in AI, hardware innovation, and product integration, both Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Securities foresee substantial growth and sustained leadership for Microsoft in the tech industry.

Investors should take note of these developments as Microsoft continues to shape the future of AI and technology.

