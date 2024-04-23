High School Students 'On Right Track' With AI Tools Despite Cheating Epidemic, Says Munster; Elon Musk Agrees

Loading... Loading...

Deepwater Asset Management managing partner Gene Munster is astonished at the widespread use of artificial intelligence among high school students for cheating but had his take on the issue that fetched a nod from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: On Monday, Munster took to X, formerly Twitter, and noted that while cheating has always been around, the rate of efficiency of it “exponentially increasing with generative AI.”

He then shared his insights after talking to one high school student and it included the usage of AI in writing papers which Munster deemed “out of control,” lack of concerns surrounding AI hallucinations, reduced time spent on homework, students finding workarounds to use platforms like ChatGPT and different perception toward what can be called cheating.

Munster also acknowledged that high-school students know third-party tools that can make the AI-generated language undetectable.

However, despite this, Munster believes that students using these tools are on the right track. He argues that embracing AI is essential for future job market success, not just for information workers but also for skilled labor.

“Initially I was shocked at hearing how widespread generative AI is being used in school. After reflecting on it, I landed on the view that the students using these tools are on the right track,” he said.

Adding, “You have to embrace these tools to have a seat in the job market down the road. And it won’t be just information workers, skilled labor will undoubtedly need to leverage AI to stay relevant.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk agreed with Munster’s post.

Why It Matters: The use of AI in education has been a topic of concern and debate. A survey conducted in 2023 found that 44% of teens were likely to use AI to do their schoolwork, with 60% considering it cheating. This raised ethical concerns and the potential for a lack of learning in subjects where AI was used.

Later in the same year, it was found that OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT’s usage witnessed an increase after schools resumed. At the time, it was reported that there was a significant decline in usage over the summer and it was possibly because many students found ChatGPT particularly useful for research on homework assignments.

