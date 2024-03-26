Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun 'Should Have No Voice In Naming Successor,' Says Jeffrey Sonnenfeld: 'They Failed. He's Like A Wounded Animal In The Corner'

Loading... Loading...

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a renowned business analyst, has publicly criticized Boeing Co. BA CEO Dave Calhoun’s handling of the company’s recent crises.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Sonnenfeld expressed his views on CNBC’s Last Call and remarked on Boeing’s ongoing legal woes.

"They failed. He's like a wounded animal in the corner," Calhoun said.

“He should be exited as soon as possible and he should have no voice in the naming of [a] successor."

Sonnenfeld’s remarks come as Boeing faces intense scrutiny following a series of incidents that have raised concerns over the company’s safety standards and leadership effectiveness.

Why It Matters: The leadership of Boeing has been under the microscope after an investigation into an incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight in January, where a door panel blew out mid-flight. Following the Federal Aviation Authority’s (FAA) findings of safety failures, CEO Dave Calhoun announced his resignation, along with chairman Larry Kellner.

Calhoun has pledged to remain until the end of the year to assist with the company’s recovery efforts, while Kellner is set to leave after the annual general meeting in May. The company’s Commercial Airplanes division president and CEO, Stan Deal, has also stepped down immediately.

The turmoil at Boeing not only impacts the company’s future but also casts a shadow over the entire aerospace industry. Airbus SE’s CEO Guillaume Faury voiced concerns at the “Europe 2024” conference about the negative effects of Boeing’s technical problems on the industry’s reputation.

Price Action: As of Monday, Boeing stock closed at $191.41, reflecting a change of 1.36% from the previous close, amid the ongoing leadership and safety challenges.

