'Self-Driving Cars Will Take Time:' Munster Explains What Nvidia's Q4 Automotive Revenue Slide Means For Future Of EVs

Nvidia Corp. NVDA delivered impressive quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday, exceeding analyst expectations across most segments. However, one area of concern was the 4% year-over-year decline in automotive revenue, raising questions about the adoption of self-driving technology in electric vehicles (EVs).

What Happened: Gene Munster, fund manager at Deepwater Asset Management, weighed in on the segment’s performance and its implications for EVs.

“I'm a huge believer in autonomy, and I'm disappointed that the segment is down 4% YoY,” he said. He saw the performance as a leading indicator for the adoption of self-driving tech. “Self-driving cars will take time and have a GPT momentum.”

Despite the decline, Nvidia’s Automotive segment reached an annual revenue run-rate of $1 billion in fiscal year 2024, according to Munster, indicating continued interest from some automakers, even with the slower-than-expected growth.

Why It’s Important: Self-driving technology offers potentially higher margins through a software-as-a-service model, appealing to EV manufacturers seeking to improve profitability.

However, concerns remain regarding safety and regulatory hurdles. Public apprehension and lack of clear regulations could significantly impact the timeline for widespread adoption.

Nvidia on the post-earnings conference call talked about the continued adoption of its “DRIVE” platform and said the next-generation “Drive Thor” would offer advanced AI capabilities “including autonomous driving and parking, driver and passenger monitoring and AI cockpit functionality.”

Currently, Nvidia supplies self-driving chips to several Chinese automakers like Li Auto, Inc. LI, Great Wall Motor, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited’s GELYF Zeekr premium subsidiary, and Xiaomi Corporation XIACY. Their progress and commitment to the technology will be crucial indicators for the future of self-driving EVs.

Tesla, also an Nvidia customer, is working towards reducing its reliance on the chipmaker by developing an in-house supercomputer named Dojo. CEO Elon Musk said on the second-quarter earnings call last year that Tesla is using a lot of Nvidia hardware, which processes massive data collected from its fleet of EVs to perfect its self-driving technology.

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF KARS closed Wednesday up 0.51%, according to Benzinga Pro data, suggesting broader EV market optimism.

