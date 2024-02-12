Is Elon Musk Missing A Marketing Goldmine With Tesla's Super Bowl No-Show? Analyst Slams 'Short-Term Thinking'

Loading... Loading...

As Tesla, Inc. TSLA continued its stance against Super Bowl advertising, a bullish analyst on Sunday criticized the company’s short-sightedness.

What Happened: Gary Black of Future Fund pointed out that a 30-second Super Bowl ad slot costs $7 million, and to justify this expense, Tesla would need to sell 875 additional cars, assuming a gross profit of $8,000 per car.

“And the follow up interest from TSLA paying for a Super Bowl ad would be huge. Instead $TSLA cuts price by $1,000 per Model Y in the US for a month ($40M spend),” he said. “Short-term vs. long-term thinking by $TSLA mgmt.”

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla

Why It’s Important: Despite Tesla’s historical preference for a direct sales model, Black has advocated for advertising on platforms like YouTube and X — which the EV maker has started doing — to educate potential car buyers about electric vehicles’ benefits and address concerns about range and charging.

Tesla supporters defended the company’s absence from the Super Bowl, arguing that the brand is already ingrained in the minds of viewers and that branding ads during the event are unnecessary.

Their argument is supported by data showing that Tesla’s popularity spikes when rival companies advertise electric vehicles during the Super Bowl.

Automakers like BMW, General Motors, Hyundai‘s Kia sub-brand, Stellantis‘ Jeep, and Ram EV truck maker advertised during the 58th edition of the Super Bowl.

Another social media user said, “Tesla enters the mind of those who didn't even have them on their radar. It's a good investment for companies with excess cash and excess capacity.”

Tesla ended Friday’s session up 2.12% at $193.57, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Super Bowl As Stock Market Predictor? As 49ers Go Up Against Chiefs, Investment Firm Weighs On Potential Implication For Market