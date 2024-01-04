Home Depot To See Sales Stabilization And EPS Growth In 2024, Analyst Builds Bull Case

Loading... Loading...

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman upgraded The Home Depot Inc HD to Overweight from Equal-Weight at an increased price target of $372 from $325.

The analyst is bullish on increased exposure to housing and potentially strengthening home prices as rates reverse.

Sigman notes stabilizing sales and a return to normal algorithmic-like growth in 2025 would support the stock.

The analyst expects comps to remain weak in low-single-digits in the near term but stabilize through 2024.

The analyst expects gross margin to be relatively stable, while SG&A is projected to benefit from $500 million of fixed cost reductions and cycling incremental costs in 2023.

The analyst estimates FY24 EPS of $15.47 (vs. consensus $15.62), thanks to comps and SG&A rate.

The analyst models comps down slightly vs. consensus flat, including negative in H1, with a slight improvement in H2, partially offset by an extra week (estimates ~$2.5 billion in sales).

The analyst raised FY25 EPS estimates slightly to $16.61 (up from $16.54), in line with the consensus.

Price Action: HD shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $339.92 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Company