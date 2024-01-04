Home Depot To See Sales Stabilization And EPS Growth In 2024, Analyst Builds Bull Case

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
January 4, 2024 1:29 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Barclays upgrades Home Depot to Overweight, citing housing exposure and growth drivers.
Loading...
Loading...

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman upgraded The Home Depot Inc HD to Overweight from Equal-Weight at an increased price target of $372 from $325.

The analyst is bullish on increased exposure to housing and potentially strengthening home prices as rates reverse. 

Sigman notes stabilizing sales and a return to normal algorithmic-like growth in 2025 would support the stock. 

The analyst expects comps to remain weak in low-single-digits in the near term but stabilize through 2024.

The analyst expects gross margin to be relatively stable, while SG&A is projected to benefit from $500 million of fixed cost reductions and cycling incremental costs in 2023. 

The analyst estimates FY24 EPS of $15.47 (vs. consensus $15.62), thanks to comps and SG&A rate. 

The analyst models comps down slightly vs. consensus flat, including negative in H1, with a slight improvement in H2, partially offset by an extra week (estimates ~$2.5 billion in sales). 

The analyst raised FY25 EPS estimates slightly to $16.61 (up from $16.54), in line with the consensus.

Also ReadHome Depot Exceeds Expectations with Strong Performance, Driving Profits and Rewarding Investors

Price Action: HD shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $339.92 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Company

Earnings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorEquitiesLarge CapNewsUpgradesPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasBriefsExpert Ideas