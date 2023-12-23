Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Is 'Very, Very Bullish' About American Economy As Christmas Season Begins: 'Rudolph The Reindeer Has Arrived Into All Equity Stocks

Loading... Loading...

Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful Kevin O'Leary sounded an optimistic note heading into the holiday season amid an exciting earnings season.

What Happened: O'Leary expressed his positive outlook on the U.S. economy in an interaction with Fox Business' Larry Kudlow.

The discussion revolved around the impressive performance of stocks, which he attributed to profit, aka the “mother’s milk of stocks.” He sought O’Leary’s perspective on the high profits and possible low-interest rates scenario.

Responding positively, O’Leary highlighted the performance of the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000, a small-cap stock market index. He emphasized that these small-cap American companies account for 60% of job creation and that there is potential for an improved regulatory environment.

See Also: How High Can S&P 500 Go In 2024? Goldman Sachs Sets An Even Loftier Target

"I think that's kind of an index of where we think policy is going to be in 14 months. We're going to have a soft landing. And what does that affect most? It's small-cap companies," O'Leary said, adding that the broader equity markets are advancing.

"If you own the Russell 2000 last six weeks, you're killing it. So, it's the American economy starting to breathe. I'm very, very bullish," he added.

When Kudlow asked about the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts, O'Leary projected no action from the Federal Reserve in the March 2024 quarter, maintaining his confidence in the economy’s strength.

"This is a fantastic holiday season. Rudolph the reindeer has arrived into all equity stocks. I'm so happy!" O'Leary said. His enthusiastic tone eventually rubbed off on Kudlow, who ended the segment on an upbeat note while asking for tax cuts.

Why It Matters: O’Leary’s positivity aligns with his recent advice to investors. He encouraged immediate investment in stocks, warning that waiting for interest rates to drop could mean missing out on significant returns.

His belief in the economy’s strength reflects his strategy, emphasizing the danger of trying to time the market.

Read Next: Federal Reserve Official Cautions Markets On Premature Interest Rate Cut Expectations

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock