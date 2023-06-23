Strategic Google Pay Partnership Strengthens VTEX's International Expansion Prospects, Says Analyst

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read

DA Davidson analyst Franco Granda reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of VTEX VTEXraising the price target to $5.50 from $5.00.

The analyst believes VTEX is well set to deliver a solid 2H, pending any implosion of the economy. 

Granda applauds the company's momentum across new store growth, which has accelerated QTD, creating upside potential to 2H23 estimates

In addition, positive macroeconomic indicators from Brazil and improving conditions in other key Latin American countries bode well for increased activity. 

Given these factors and the expectation of sustainable profitability by year-end, the analyst sees a solid value proposition as the company attempts to expand internationally.

Granda applauds VTEX's strategic partnership that enabled over three thousand global e-commerce companies to incorporate the "Pay with Google Pay" button as a payment option.

These apart, the analyst notes that VTEX shares still trade at a 50% discount to the comp group, despite a 21% rise in shares YTD. 

Price Action: VTEX shares are trading lower by 2.95% to $4.60 on the last check Friday.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorEquitiesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsGeneralBriefsExpert Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved