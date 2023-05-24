ñol


Digital Transformation Services Demand: Endava's Outlook Amid Ongoing US Banking Crisis

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Endava Plc DAVAlowering the price target to $68 from $90.
  • Endava's 3Q FY23 results exceeded expectations on the top and bottom lines as demand remained solid through the quarter. 
  • Despite strength in 3Q, the analyst expects Endava's growth to be pressured over the next few quarters due to ongoing macro pressure.
  • The company's demand from private-equity-backed clients in the TMT and payments/financial services verticals has taken a step back due to elevated interest rates and additional uncertainty due to the ongoing U.S. regional banking crisis.
  • With the bear case assumption, the analyst notes that the macroeconomic environment will deteriorate in the coming quarters, negatively impacting client demand for digital transformation services. 
  • The analyst believes that while the near-term outlook is disappointing, growth will inflect higher and return to trend (20%+) once economic conditions stabilize.
  • Price Action: DAVA shares are trading lower by 6.15% to $50.86 on the last check Wednesday.

