Digital Transformation Services Demand: Endava's Outlook Amid Ongoing US Banking Crisis

- Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Endava Plc DAVA, lowering the price target to $68 from $90.
- Endava's 3Q FY23 results exceeded expectations on the top and bottom lines as demand remained solid through the quarter.
- Despite strength in 3Q, the analyst expects Endava's growth to be pressured over the next few quarters due to ongoing macro pressure.
- The company's demand from private-equity-backed clients in the TMT and payments/financial services verticals has taken a step back due to elevated interest rates and additional uncertainty due to the ongoing U.S. regional banking crisis.
- With the bear case assumption, the analyst notes that the macroeconomic environment will deteriorate in the coming quarters, negatively impacting client demand for digital transformation services.
- The analyst believes that while the near-term outlook is disappointing, growth will inflect higher and return to trend (20%+) once economic conditions stabilize.
- Price Action: DAVA shares are trading lower by 6.15% to $50.86 on the last check Wednesday.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.