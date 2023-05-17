HomeGoods' Comp Decline? No Sweat For TJX, Says Analyst - Here's Why

- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of TJX Companies Inc TJX with a price target of $95.
- TJX reported 1Q23 EPS of $0.76 versus $0.68 last year, ahead of the consensus and total sales rose 3.3% to $11.783 billion near the high-end of guidance of $11.7 billion - $11.8 billion.
- The pre-tax profit margin expanded 90 bps to 10.3%, beating the consensus of 9.5% (up 10 bps) and guidance of 9.2%-9.5%.
- During the quarter, MarMaxx saw continued strength in apparel and accessories, as well as positive Traffic, said the analyst.
- On the flip side, HomeGoods' comp declined 7%, on top of a 7% decline last year, as the banner and home space continue to be pressured following extraordinary growth during the pandemic.
- Overall, the analyst continues to be impressed by the company's execution amid a challenging macro environment.
- TJX's gross margin benefited from lower freight costs, which the analyst thinks should continue to act as a tailwind.
- The analyst noted that TJX is one of the few retail companies raising its outlook for FY23 following stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter.
- Price Action: TJX shares are trading lower by 0.24% at $78.03 on the last check Wednesday.
