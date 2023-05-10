Analyst Says Azenta's B-Medical Buyout Will Not Deliver As Promised

- Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Paul Knight downgraded Azenta Inc AZTA to Sector Weight from Overweight.
- The analyst is unimpressed with the company's below-consensus Q2 FY23 results and 2022 acquisition of B- Medical falling below the initial guidance.
- The company reported Q2 FY23 revenues of $148.4 million missing the consensus of $161.9 million, and adjusted EPS of $(0.06), worse than the consensus of $(0.02).
- Knight sees Azenta's FY23 guidance reduction for revenues to $645 million-$675 million (vs. around $722 million earlier) on lower revenues from B Medical and customer inventory destocking in the Consumables & Instruments division as a matter of concern.
- The analyst reduced expectations for 2023 revenues and adjusted EPS to $645.0 million (vs. $698.4 million earlier, consensus: $692.7 million) and $0.01 (from $0.40 earlier, consensus: $0.28), respectively.
- Price Action: AZTA shares are trading lower by 18.1% at $36.81 on the last check Wednesday.
