Not Owning Amazon Stock 'Keeps Me Up At Night,' Says Munster: 'The Company's Growth Rate...'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2023 5:12 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Munster expects Amazon's growth to improve in the second half of the year.
  • He cautioned of AWS growth rate potentially trailing Street expectations in the second quarter.
After Amazon, Inc.'s AMZN first-quarter results, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster weighed in on the results and the near-term stock outlook.

Calling Amazon a "great company," Munster said Deepwater, a fund management firm he co-founded, does not own Amazon stock. There are other companies to own to gain outperformance, he added.

He, however, sees things changing by the middle of the year. "What keeps me up at night not owning AMZN: The company’s growth rates should start to improve in the back half of this year," he said.

"This is a setup for the stock to act better mid this year," he added.

Munster also delved into the weak AWS performance. Management commentary that the cloud business is tracking down 500 basis points in April suggests 11% growth for AWS in the June quarter, the tech analyst said. This would mean the company could undershoot the Street estimate for 11% growth, he added.

"If that holds for the quarter, AWS growth will slow for 7 consecutive quarters."

In premarket trading on Friday, Amazon shares shed 1.66% to $108, according to Benzinga Pro data

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Stock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

