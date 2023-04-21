Union Pacific Has Opportunities To Offset Growth Challenges, Says Analyst

- Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Union Pacific Corporation UNP and raised the price target from $225 to $230.
- The analyst said the company's Q1 revenue of $6.056 billion was in line with the consensus estimate, whereas Q1 EPS of $2.59 was slightly below the Street view.
- The analyst noted that revenue growth was driven by gains from surcharges and core pricing while partially offset by mix and volume declines.
- The analyst added that volumes were challenged due to weather disruptions, particularly in California (wet) and the Midwest.
- The analyst said it is clear that the macro narrative deteriorated compared to 90 days ago.
- That said, the analyst was impressed by the company's reiteration of guidance. But the management also clarified that the guidance excludes the condition of recession.
- While 1Q was mired in setbacks handed down by mother nature, the company was confident in future service improvements given its strong employee backlog, said the analyst.
- Opportunities, the analyst pointed, remain in pricing (above unit cost dollars), cost control, and productivity benefits.
- The analyst believes the company is still relatively early in the precision scheduled railroading (PSR) implementation process and provides opportunities to more than offset current carload growth challenges.
- Longer term, once PSR is more fully implemented, the analyst expects volume growth will return as UP's superior service product attracts organic and market share takeaway opportunities.
- Also Read: These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Union Pacific After Q1 Results
- Price Action: UNP shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $199.09 on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.