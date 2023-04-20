ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Hospitality Software Provider Agilysys Is Capturing Share From Outdated Legacy Suppliers, Bullish Analyst Says

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2023 3:04 PM | 1 min read
Hospitality Software Provider Agilysys Is Capturing Share From Outdated Legacy Suppliers, Bullish Analyst Says
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz initiated coverage on Agilysys Inc AGYS at Outperform and a price target of $105.  
  • The analyst believes the company derives a competitive advantage from technological advancements in frictionless data ingestion, smooth third-party systems integrations, workflow, and presentation.
  • Schwartz projects present market opportunity for Agilysys to be over $4 billion in the underserved hospitality sector, with only a small portion served by pure-play SaaS vendors. 
  • The analyst sees Agilysys as capturing share from the legacy suppliers that offer outdated and disjointed solutions in the hospitality industry. 
  • He believes the company's products effectively solve real problems for staff and guests in hospitality businesses by optimizing operations and improving the guest experience and loyalty. 
  • Schwartz is bullish on Agilysys's deal with Marriott International MARcovering over 300K rooms through Property Management Systems software products
  • The analyst believes the deal may expand deployed PMS rooms by 3x over the next three years and drive operating leverage. 
  • The analyst sees Agilysys' inconsistent quarterly results, deceleration in subscription revenue growth and slower EBITDA margin improvement as a matter of concern.
  • Schwartz forecasts revenue growth of 28%, 25%, and 26% in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. He projects adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% each in 2023 and 2024 and 17% in 2025.
  • Price Action: AGYS shares are trading higher by 3.74% at $85.77 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorEquitiesMid CapNewsPrice TargetInitiationMarketsAnalyst RatingsTechBriefsConsumer DiscretionaryExpert IdeasHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved