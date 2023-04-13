ñol


by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 13, 2023 2:05 PM | 1 min read
This Analyst Is Bullish On Rent The Runway, But Sees Near Term Uncertainties Amid Efforts To Lower Churn
  • Raymond James analyst Rick B. Patel reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Rent The Runway Inc RENT with a price target of $8.
  • The company reported a 4Q beat on revenue and adj. EBITDA compared to the consensus estimate.
  • For 2023, the company gave a revenue guidance of 10% y/y growth (Street +18%) and EBITDA percentage guide of 8-9%.
  • RENT is accelerating efforts to reduce churn, incl. offering an extra item per shipment at no extra cost, and this is benefiting loyalty, said the analyst.
  • The analyst noted that despite demand choppiness in 2022, adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 1,170 basis points y/y in 2022 to +2.3%.
  • Better retention and new customers are expected to drive Subscribers growth of 25% in 2023. However, the analyst expects a 16% subscriber growth in an uncertain macro climate.
  • The analyst remarked that the exit of CFO Scarlett O’Sullivan is a negative for RENT as it creates uncertainty.
  • Overall, RENT is showing it has levers to drive demand while also significantly improving margins, and the bar is low, said the analyst.
  • Price Action: RENT shares are trading lower by 11.43% at $2.79 on the last check Thursday.

