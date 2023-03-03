ñol


CareDx Earns Stock Downgrade Amid CMS Coverage Cuts Change Thesis

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 3, 2023 2:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James downgraded CareDx Inc CDNA to Market Perform from Strong Buy after MolDX issued a billing and coding article severely limiting coverage of the company’s tests in multiple areas. 
  • The article removes current Medicare coverage for multimodality in the heart. It indicates that surveillance testing is only covered when a patient would otherwise have received a surveillance biopsy, limiting the frequency of testing primarily in the kidney.
  • Raymond James estimates that 30% of overall revenues are at risk.
  • Management is optimistic that coverage will resume for multimodality is plausible near-term thanks to data it intends to submit as soon as this month. It is pleased that AlloSure Heart will be covered on a standalone basis.
  • The analyst is cautious about the new data resulting in an immediate reversal. 
  • The stock is unlikely to outperform in the near- and intermediate term. Despite general reticence to issue reactionary downgrades, the analyst writes that it is appropriate.
  • Price Action: CDNA shares are down 15.6% at $9.09 on the last check Friday.

