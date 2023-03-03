by

Raymond James downgraded CareDx Inc CDNA to Market Perform from Strong Buy after MolDX issued a billing and coding article severely limiting coverage of the company’s tests in multiple areas.

Raymond James estimates that 30% of overall revenues are at risk.

Management is optimistic that coverage will resume for multimodality is plausible near-term thanks to data it intends to submit as soon as this month. It is pleased that AlloSure Heart will be covered on a standalone basis.

The analyst is cautious about the new data resulting in an immediate reversal.

The stock is unlikely to outperform in the near- and intermediate term. Despite general reticence to issue reactionary downgrades, the analyst writes that it is appropriate.

Price Action: CDNA shares are down 15.6% at $9.09 on the last check Friday.

