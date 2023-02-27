ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Analyst Says This Small Cap Biotech Firm Has 'Very Valuable Therapeutic,' Upgrades Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 27, 2023 2:40 PM | 1 min read
Analyst Says This Small Cap Biotech Firm Has 'Very Valuable Therapeutic,' Upgrades Stock
  • Raymond James has upgraded Dyne Therapeutics Inc DYN from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target to $27 from $16.
  • The analyst notes proximity to myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) data for DYNE-101 (2H23), for which it has high conviction, will be positive.
  • The ACHIEVE Phase 1/2 trial evaluating DYNE-101 for DM1 is underway. It includes a 24-week multiple ascending dose (MAD), a 24-week open-label extension, and a 96-week long-term extension. 
  • The ACHIEVE trial, designed to be registrational, is expected to enroll approximately 64 adult patients. Data from the MAD placebo-controlled portion of the ACHIEVE trial on safety, tolerability, and splicing are anticipated in the second half of 2023.
  • Raymond James also sees a substantial valuation gap with Avidity Biosciences Inc RNA, which should serve as a tailwind for DYN in 2023 between now and data (especially because the analyst thinks RNA will move higher also).
  • Related: Avidity Biosciences Or Dyne Therapeutics - Read On Raymond James' Rating Skew.
  • DYNE-101 will be a valuable therapeutic if initial low doses simply recapitulate the MARINA interim data profile without the SAE. 
  • Raymond James literature analysis drives conservative expectations on spliceopathy.
  • DM1 is, at its peak, a ~$9 billion revenue opportunity writes Raymond James analyst, which Dyne and Avidity will compete.
  • Price Action: DYN shares are up 10.3% at $12.79 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved