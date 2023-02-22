ñol


Analyst Says This MedTech Giant Stock Offers 'Too Much Optionality,' Upgrades Rating

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 22, 2023 1:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James upgraded Masimo Corporation MASI from Market Perform To Outperform with a price target of $187 and says that no other company in its coverage offers as many paths to incremental value creation.
  • The analyst writes that the stock setup seems attractive despite the uncomfortable headline P/E multiple.
  • A vibrant pipeline adds new growth drivers and potential upside to year estimates.
  • The analyst sees the 2H23 approval/launch of Stork (baby monitor) as a near-term sentiment driver, with hearables/wearables as a potential long-tailed growth opportunity.
  • The IP suit with Apple Inc AAPL, as well as the activist involvement, add optionality to the stock.
  • The stock has been a modest outperformer YTD (MASI is +500 bp vs. Med Tech/XHE), but the stock was one of the worst Med Tech performers of 2022 (-50%). 
  • While expecting periodic dislocations along the way, the analyst believes the value creation opportunity is significant.
  • Price Action: MASI shares are up 3.62% at $166.72 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

