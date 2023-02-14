ñol


Lattice Semiconductor's Avant Ramps Likely To Drive Margins, Analysts Say Post 4Q

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 14, 2023 12:50 PM | 2 min read
  • Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy on Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC and raised the price target from $65 to $95.
  • LSCC's product and design win funnel continue gaining momentum despite the macro weakness and inventory correction impacting the broader semi-industry. 
  • The portfolio strength remains the driver of sales growth, while relentless execution supports record fundamentals. 
  • Although gross margin durability has recently been a pain point for semiconductors, Lattice delivered 70% in 4Q and saw further room for expansion
  • With twelve consecutive quarters of sequential improvement (+1040 bps), the analyst was comfortable that the gains would be sustainable with tailwinds as the Avant platform ramps. 
  • Core end market demand is performing well, with channel inventories remaining lean with strategic builds of internal inventory to support upcoming product launches. 
  • Automotive and Industrial continued to demonstrate healthy growth, with over half of revenue from the segment. 
  • Combined with Comms and Computing, core end markets represented 91% of total revenue. 
  • The analyst views LSCC as a compelling story with favorable exposure to long-term growth markets with limited downside on weaker consumer and computing dynamics. 
  • With few competing solutions and tailwinds strengthening across the business, LSCC is well positioned with a differentiated portfolio of solutions and a value-added, ASP accretive software stack.
  • KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight and raised the price target from $80 to $100.
  • LSCC reported strong 4Q results, slightly above expectations, and 1Q guidance, which beat. 
  • Strength was attributed to design wins ramping in auto and industrials, which offset weakness in the data center. 
  • Most notably, management indicated that Avant design wins are "far exceeding" Nexus simultaneously after launch. 
  • Finally, supply constraints continue to ease as BS inventories increase, while lead times are beginning to ease. 
  • Price Action: LSCC shares traded higher by 7.19% at $88.64 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

