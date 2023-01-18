ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Palantir's Uncertain Near-Term Prospects Make Reacceleration Difficult, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 18, 2023 11:32 AM | 1 min read
Palantir's Uncertain Near-Term Prospects Make Reacceleration Difficult, Analyst Says
  • Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR with a Neutral rating and a price target of $7.
  • PLTR's unique software can create significant operational value for its customers, and ongoing global disruptions like the pandemic and war can help to catalyze adoption further.
  • However, growth across its government and commercial businesses has slowed significantly, and an uncertain macro environment makes meaningful near-term reacceleration much more difficult.
  • PLTR continues to become a more strategic partner to the U.S. Government following a successful court ruling in 2018. It has also been ramping up its commercial customer base in recent quarters. 
  • However, the quarterly results for each business are typically lumpy due to the timing of large deals, global disruptions, and other macro factors. 
  • Given that most of its contracts are cancellable by the customer, the incremental risk is going into an uncertain 2023. 
  • The price target reflects a valuation multiple roughly in line with the analyst's data and analytics SaaS group median.
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 0.92% at $7.01 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved