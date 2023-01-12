ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Wix.com's New Business, Pricing Power Likely To Contribute To FCF, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 12, 2023 12:31 PM | 1 min read
Wix.com's New Business, Pricing Power Likely To Contribute To FCF, Analyst Says
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Wix.com Ltd WIX from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $80 to $100.
  • The re-rating reflected lightly raised estimates, more appropriately reflecting price increases. 
  • The analyst saw WIX as a solid defensive play benefiting from the structurally higher new business formation (NBF) against pre-COVID while exerting its pricing power for its sticky subscription business. 
  • Erickson estimate WIX has ~30% and ~80% of its price increases yet to flow through in '23 on subscription collections & revenue, respectively, significantly limiting downside risk to estimates. 
  • The company has pricing power where it can likely sustainably raise prices every 3-4 years going forward. 
  • The analyst believes structurally higher NBF vs. pre-COVID is primarily here to stay. 
  • Digital solutions for enabling business formation have never been more abundant where WIX nicely attaches to the creator economy theme along with a potential countercyclical play on outsized tech job losses. 
  • The analyst liked WIX's differentiated focus on product development, particularly for Ecom solutions, where the opportunity to grow and gain share in agency channels and from WordPress remains significant. 
  • The analyst noted that Wix is on the path toward significant & underappreciated FCF growth over the next several years.
  • Price Action: WIX shares traded higher by 2.64% at $80.17 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved