Wix.com's New Business, Pricing Power Likely To Contribute To FCF, Analyst Says

- RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Wix.com Ltd WIX from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $80 to $100.
- The re-rating reflected lightly raised estimates, more appropriately reflecting price increases.
- The analyst saw WIX as a solid defensive play benefiting from the structurally higher new business formation (NBF) against pre-COVID while exerting its pricing power for its sticky subscription business.
- Erickson estimate WIX has ~30% and ~80% of its price increases yet to flow through in '23 on subscription collections & revenue, respectively, significantly limiting downside risk to estimates.
- The company has pricing power where it can likely sustainably raise prices every 3-4 years going forward.
- The analyst believes structurally higher NBF vs. pre-COVID is primarily here to stay.
- Digital solutions for enabling business formation have never been more abundant where WIX nicely attaches to the creator economy theme along with a potential countercyclical play on outsized tech job losses.
- The analyst liked WIX's differentiated focus on product development, particularly for Ecom solutions, where the opportunity to grow and gain share in agency channels and from WordPress remains significant.
- The analyst noted that Wix is on the path toward significant & underappreciated FCF growth over the next several years.
- Price Action: WIX shares traded higher by 2.64% at $80.17 on the last check Thursday.
