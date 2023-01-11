Freshpet's Visibility Of Margin Improvement Makes This Analyst Remain Bullish On The Stock

- Benchmark analyst John Lawrence reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Freshpet Inc FRPT, with a price target of $100.00.
- The analyst believes any visibility of margin improvement is a major catalyst for the stock.
- The company's management is building its capacity network for future growth with the Ennis facility expected to have one million square feet of manufacturing by 2025, the analyst said.
- The capacity building includes Phase II and Phase III expansion, a chicken production facility, 10 acres of solar panels, a wastewater treatment facility, and a central utility building.
- This will allow the company to grow to about $2 billion of revenue across 3 campuses with 40k refrigerators at retail, added the analyst.
- The analyst said Jay Dalhgren has joined the company as Executive VP Manufacturing, Technology and Supply Chain as of January 1, 2023. He has over 30 years of experience in pet food manufacturing.
- The analyst said management indicated that the Ennis, Texas facility is now producing and shipping its rolls SKU's that account for approximately 90% of its product lineup.
- As scale and throughput improve, this will be the largest and most profitable facility, the analyst specified.
- Price Action: FRPT shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $58.98 on the last check Wednesday.
