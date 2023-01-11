Commvault Preliminary Q3 Results Miss Analyst Expectations Due To Weakness In Americas Software Revenue

by

Commvault Systems, Inc CVLT negatively preannounced Q3 results, missing KeyBanc analyst Thomas Blakey's revenue estimate, resulting in a miss to EPS estimate, primarily due to weakening buying patterns and close rate execution in the last few weeks of December.

Overall, Software and Products' preliminary results for Q3 came below the analyst's estimate, with Services revenue essentially in line with Blakey's estimate driven by continued strength in Commvault's cloud-based SaaS solution Metallic.

The strength in Metallic led to higher-than-expected ARR with Subscription and Metallic ARR +45% Y/Y vs. Blakey's 40% estimate, compared to 44% in the prior quarter.

Blakey reiterated the Sector Weight rating on CVLT shares as the analyst continues to monitor the maintenance to subscription transition, Metallic's impact on gross margins, and now adding nearer-term execution on close rates.

Commvault will report Q3 results before the market opens on January 31.

RBC Capital analyst Dan Bergstrom had a Sector Perform and reduced the price target to $63 from $66 on lower estimates.

While the commentary was limited, the company cited slower-than-expected buying patterns and close rate execution as behind the order slowdown.

Despite this, the company remained confident in its strategy and noted a willingness to adjust the cost structure to changes in demand.

The analyst reduced estimates for Q3 and in the future and would look to better fine-tune forward estimates with full Q3 results, likely on January 31.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained a Neutral and lowered the price target from $70 to $60.

Commvault noted that combined subscription and Metallic ARR now account for 70% of total ARR, up from 66% in Q2.

Price Action: CVLT shares traded lower by 14.66% at $55.25 on the last check Wednesday.

