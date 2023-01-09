Here's Why This Analyst Remains Bullish On Boot Barn

- Benchmark analyst John Lawrence reiterated a Buy rating on Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT with a price target of $90.00.
- The company reported a preliminary Q3 FY23 sales increase of 5.9%.
- The analyst said the sales were slightly ahead of the forecast, while higher freight expense caused EPS to be $1.74, below the $1.81 estimate.
- The analyst said that sales were solid, going against a tough comparison from last year, and new stores continue to perform well.
- Sales exceeded management's plan despite late December storms, cited the analyst. The merchandise margin declined by approximately 190 basis points.
- Related: Boot Barn Registers 5.9% Preliminary Sales Growth In Q3
- Management indicated they could maintain a full-price selling environment during the period, and new stores continued to outperform expectations, the analyst cited.
- The analyst believes this is an opportune time to review BOOT as comp comparisons get easier from here, and new units are growing at a double-digit growth rate.
- The analyst specifies this is a positive print as investors were nervous about the tough sales comparison. The analyst remains bullish on the company.
- Price Action: BOOT shares are trading higher by 7.95% at $66.92 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.