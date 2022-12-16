Verizon With Stable And Notably Growing Dividend Likely To Beat Other TMT Names Against Macro Headwinds, Analyst Says

- Raymond James analyst Frank G. Louthan, IV maintained an Outperform rating on Verizon Communications Inc VZ with a price target of $51 ahead of 4Q earnings.
- The two critical factors for Verizon remain consumer handset net adds and EPS growth.
- Louthan remains confident the adds will come in positive for 4Q but reduced EPS for 2022 and 2023, primarily for below-the-line items and margins.
- Louthan made slight adjustments ahead of 4Q22 earnings. He looked for 4Q22E EPS and 2022E EPS of $1.17 and $5.16, respectively.
- The adjustments are mostly for wireless and enterprise margins, as management will likely hit the positive consumer post-pay phone metric it has been touting.
- Recent changes to the consumer unit signify the severity of the issue, and their efforts will drive the results this quarter.
- Interest expense is still an issue for Verizon, with their floating rate swaps being more impacted by near-term rate hikes than Louthan had previously modeled, and that flows into 2023 as well.
- While Louthan expects interest rates to end their 12+ month steady rise sometime early next year, the analyst did not see them coming down anytime soon.
- As such, Louthan elevated interest expense assumptions for 2023, which impacts EPS.
- Other factors, like the continuation of bonus depreciation, also weigh on the outlook.
- Louthan believes VZ, with its stable and, notably, growing dividend, is likely to hold in far better than other TMT names, even if inflationary or geopolitical issues further impact the market.
- Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 2.34% at $36.89 on the last check Friday.
