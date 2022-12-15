ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Needham Stays Bullish On DigitalOcean; Says Growth Concerns Already Baked Into Valuation

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 15, 2022 1:53 PM | 2 min read
Needham Stays Bullish On DigitalOcean; Says Growth Concerns Already Baked Into Valuation
  • Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy rating on DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc DOCN and a $36 price target, a week after initiating the coverage.
  • Cikos understood investor concerns about the implied slowdown in 2HCY23 growth. However, the analyst acknowledged that management's targeted 30% growth has been on a full-year basis affording the company 'wiggle-room' for certain quarters falling below the 30% threshold.
  • RelatedDigitalOcean's 30%-Plus Revenue Growth & 20% FCF Margin Attainable In CY24, Analyst Says
  • The analyst believes the preliminary CY23 guidance commentary from management is the most exciting puzzle. 
  • Investors questioned CY23 guidance amid a more challenging macro environment. 
  • First, it indicates management's confidence in the business and the first half of next year, where DigitalOcean's financials will still benefit from the price increase and Cloudways acquisition. 
  • Second, it should provide investors with goalposts for framing the CY23 conversation, effectively reducing share price volatility given the long lead time until DigitalOcean reports Q4 earnings. 
  • Third, the analyst views the CY23 guidance commentary as an implicit nod to the company's line-of-sight in executing against the 30% growth bogie.
  • Using management's CY24 targets for $1 billion in revenue and $200 million in free cash flow implies the stock is trading at 4.0x EV/Sales and 20.0x EV/FCF, which makes DigitalOcean one of the cheapest companies in the analyst's coverage while generating strong FCF.
  • As an additional point to CY23 revenue growth, the analyst believes investors did not assume any contribution from improved pricing and packaging or product enhancements to crucial areas like Storage.
  • Cikos believe this is appropriate as initiatives sound early on both fronts. 
  • However, both efforts have the potential to positively impact CY23 growth, providing another growth lever.
  • Also ReadDigitalOcean Expands Overseas Reach With New Data Center In Sydney
  • Price Action: DOCN shares traded lower by 6.67% at $27.97 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsTech