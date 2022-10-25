ñol

Calix Analyst Is 'Highly Bullish' Backed By Massive US Rural Fiber Build, Improving Software Mix

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 25, 2022 1:08 PM | 1 min read
Calix Analyst Is 'Highly Bullish' Backed By Massive US Rural Fiber Build, Improving Software Mix
  • Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating on Calix, Inc CALX with a $70 price target.
  • CALX reported a strong beat and raise, with 3Q22 revenue and non-GAAP EPS beating the consensus forecasts and 4Q22 revenue guidance +10% ahead, driven by accelerating U.S. spending on fiber access.
  • Also ReadCalix Shares Pop Over 16% On Q3 Beat, Upbeat Q4 Guidance
  • He suspected that the mid-sized customer segment grew over 100% sequentially due to new customer Brightspeed coming online, while Cloud-centric RPO reached $173 million (+63% Y/Y). 
  • He waited to hear management's commentary and discussion of results on this morning's conference call before he adjusted his 4Q22 and CY23 estimates.
  • He was highly bullish on CALX and considered it one of the top two picks in his coverage. He pointed out strong execution and a sizable competitive lead in its transformation to a software company. 
  • He foresaw the upside to his estimates driven by a massive U.S. rural fiber build, partially funded by many federal subsidy programs. 
  • Price Action: CALX shares traded higher by 16.6% at $70.33 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech