Cognyte Analyst Leaves Estimates Unchanged Over Divestment Update

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold on Cognyte Software Ltd CGNT .

The deal will likely close in 4Q23. Cikos leaves his estimates intact until the sale closes.

Adjusting for the asset sale, Cognyte's revenue in FY22 grew 9.9% to $439.5 million, implying the Situational Intelligence business declined 23.5% to $36.1 million, he noted.

On a year-to-date basis, Situational Intelligence has contributed 10% of revenue (or $16.8 million), indicating a stabilization of the business versus FY22 performance.

He added that the sale of Situational Intelligence further reduces Cognyt's Enterprise exposure (12% of revenue in FY22) to sub-5%.

Price Action: CGNT shares traded higher by 8.14% at $2.85 on the last check Wednesday.

