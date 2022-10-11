Here Are 5 October Stock Picks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: John Freeman

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Raymond James Ratings Accuracy: 93%

93% Latest Rating: Maintained Strong Buy rating for APA Corp (US) APA , cut price target from $75 to $70 on Oct. 5.

Analyst: Catherine Schulte

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 88%

88% Latest Rating: Maintained Outperform rating for Avantor Inc AVTR , cut price target from $35 to $32 on Oct. 6.

Analyst: Joseph Quatrochi

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained Overweight rating for KLA Corp KLAC , cut price target from $420 to $360 on Oct. 10.

Analyst: Craig Ellis

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained Buy rating for Identiv Inc INVE , cut price target from $22 to $19 on Oct. 4.

Analyst: Mark Lear

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy: 83%

83% Latest Rating: Maintained Overweight rating for Diamondback Energy Inc FANG , raised price target from $187 to $193 on Oct. 5.

