Elon Musk Gives Timeline On Tesla FSD 10.13 Beta Release

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday confirmed that the electric vehicle maker's full self-driving (FSD) Beta version 10.13 would be released in two weeks.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur confirmed the timeline on Twitter in response to a thread discussing Tesla’s FSD.

Musk had last week said FSD Beta version 10.13 would enable its cars to navigate routes where there are no maps available and that it would also be able to smooth out intersection control, especially long lefts.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD 10.13 Beta Will Handle Roads With 'Zero Map Data'

Why It Matters: Tesla has been significantly ramping up its beta program offering to customers. The EV maker had in April said it had rolled out its full self-driving beta software program to over 100,000 customers in the United States.

The Musk-led company first started testing out the FSD beta in late 2020 among a select group of customers known as beta testers.

See Also: Elon Musk Pushes Back Tesla Level 4 Self-Driving Target Yet Again

Musk recently said he believes Tesla is likely to actualize the FSD Level-4 system capabilities next year, pushing back the timeline yet again.

A Level-4 system implies the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving without human intervention. Tesla is currently at Level 2.

Price Action: Tesla closed 7.1% lower at $647.2 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.