Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL has a first-mover advantage in accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) automation for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), according to Morgan Stanley.

The Bill.com Analyst: Keith Weiss initiated coverage of Bill.com with an Overweight rating and price target of $220.

The Bill.com Thesis: The Divvy and Invoice2go acquisitions add expense management and accounts receivable automation to the company’s core AP automation offering, Weiss said in the initiation note.

The acquisitions expand Bill.com’s serviceable addressable market to approximately $80 billion, he added.

Check out other analyst ratings for Bill.com.

“A compelling value proposition, differentiated go-to-market strategy through direct sales, accounting partnerships, and financial institution partners, supporting a +65% revenue CAGR (CY21–CY23E), the second fastest in our coverage, and a solid track record of execution create a favorable risk/reward for BILL,” the analyst wrote.

Also Read: Apple's Tim Cook On His Biggest Dispute With Steve Jobs: 'His Way Was More Creative And More Different'

“Our forecasts contemplate 10% total customer CAGR from CY22–CY32, which, in addition to a mid-single digit ARPU CAGR, higher total payment volume (TPV), and greater customer deposits, helps support our 40%+ CAGR over the next five years,” he further stated.

BILL Price Action: Shares of Bill.com had risen by 0.76% to $168.67 at the time of publication on Monday.