Clever Leaves 2Q: Neutraceuticals Up, Preparing For Cannabis Flower Exports From Colombia

The Analyst
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating on the multinational cannabis company Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW and lowered its 12-month price target to $4.30 from $4.50 “on slightly reduced estimates.”
The Thesis
Clever released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue increased 27% to $4.7 million compared to $3.7 million in Q2 2021.
Although cannabinoid exports fell 35% sequentially, management kept guidance for the year at $7-12M (on top of $13Mn from the U.S. nutraceuticals piece). According to Zuanic, new distribution agreements, a high THC potency launch in Germany (24%), the start of dry flower exports from Colombia by the fourth quarter, and the firm’s EU GMP permits for the Portugal operation “bode well for 2H22 and beyond.” “We see CY23E exports 3x CY22E levels,” he said.
Zuanic noted the stock is attractively valued in the “pure export” groups (at CY23E 1.6x sales), and commended the firm's efforts to reduce cash burn to help mitigate financial risks.
The analyst highlighted the potential legalization of cannabis in Colombia, which would benefit cannabis companies such as Clever, which "adds optionality to the investment case (despite the uncertain timeline).
“We also believe the company has flexibility in Germany on the back of five different distribution partnerships as that market moves forward with legalization.”
Sales of $4.7Mn were below Zuanic’s estimate of $5.7Mn and dropped 11% sequentially. Meanwhile, the nutraceuticals piece increased 4% sequentially to $3.36Mn, “with sales in the specialty/channel up, but down in mass retail and to distributors”.
Regarding cannabinoid exports, for the first half of 2022, Israel represented 32%, Brazil 29%, Australia 22% and Germany 17%.
“In order to better manage working capital, and get ready for flower exports from Colombia this 4Q22, the company reduced the harvest (various CBD and lower THC strains) there by 90% YoY in 2Q22; while this is sensible, it resulted in a much higher company-wide cost per gram ($2.26 in 2Q22 vs. $0.35 in 1Q22 and $0.22 in 2Q21),” Zuanic said.
Although net cash (i.e., cash minus financial debt) dropped seq by $5Mn to $17mn, the company managed to pay down its convertible debt.“Operating cash flow for 1H22 of -$19Mn compares with adj EBITDA of -$13Mn.” Adj EBITDA for the qtr was -$6.3Mn, not far from -$6.7Mn in 1Q22.
Outlook: ‘Exports Ramping’
Management kept CY22 guidance, with sales of $20-25Mn (nutraceuticals at ~ $13Mn and cannabinoids at $7-12Mn); adjusted gross margins of 50-55%; negative EBITDA of $20-23Mn and capex of $2-3Mn.
Zuanic said cost-saving actions should result in $2Mn in savings in 2022, and $4Mn annually going forward and reduced the cannabinoid estimates to $9Mn from $11.7Mn given the current pace. However, he foresees several factors that support the thesis of “exports ramping.”
The company expects to begin dry flower exports from Colombia by the fourth quarter of 2022 and is now a fully licensed medical cannabis distributor in Germany, the biggest cannabis market in Europe.
“In Germany, CLVR will launch a 2nd SKU of Iqanna (via Cantourage) with the highest potency in the market; it expects the Portugal facilities post-harvest stage to receive EU GMP certification. CLVR has several pathways to the German market, while also making inroads in Australia/Brazil, and only just starting a promising relationship with the market leader in Israel (Intercure INCR,” Zuanic said. “Although following a B2B strategy, the company is garnering import and distribution agreements in various markets and developing its own brands for finished products.”
Valuation and price target
Factoring in net cash of $17Mn, leases, and deferred taxes Zuanic calculates an EV of $38Mn. He considered the valuation seemingly attractive, “at 1.6x CY22 sales and 0.9x CY23 sales,” and argued that cash burn is the issue.
“Using projected EV, and stripping out nutraceuticals, we calculate the cannabinoid piece is sold at 3.9x CY22E sales and 2.1x CY23E. But even with those adjustments, we find the valuation attractive (vs. high single digits for the export plays in the private market),” Zuanic said. “Assuming a $5Bn market outside NA by 2024E, and conservatively taking a 5% share, this could imply a $100-120Mn revenue base for Clever Leaves (using a 0.4-0.5x wholesale ratio). If so, with an EV of only $33Mn, the company would be trading at a compelling 0.3x its sales base potential (or ~1x target EBITDA),” Zuanic concluded.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.