This Analyst Says Zentalis' Increased Focus On WEE1 Program Is 'Prudent', Slashes Price Target By 37%

- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc ZNTL decided to discontinue the development of oral SERD asset ZN-c5 and EGFR inhibitor ZN-e4 following the completion of existing clinical trials.
- The company will focus its capital on developing the WEE1 drug, ZN-c3, and BCL-2 inhibitor, ZN-d5.
- SVB Leerink says that the decision was not unexpected given the difficulty the SERD class has had demonstrating superiority to aromatase inhibitors in the metastatic settings and the cost needed to pursue development in the adjuvant setting.
- "We believe some investors will be disappointed that the asset was not able to be monetized given the initial enthusiasm for this class," the analyst writes.
- SVB thinks focusing on the WEE1 program is prudent, particularly as ZNTL now has the most advanced WEE1 inhibitor in development, as AstraZeneca Plc AZN recently terminated their WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib.
- SVB has removed the ZN-C5 and ZN-e4 programs from the model and reduced R&D expense forecasts. The net of changes drops the price target to $42 from $67.
- Zentalis held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $455.2 million, sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into Q1 of 2025.
- Price Action: ZNTL shares closed 2.41% lower at $30 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.