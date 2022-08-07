Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Fund Bulks Up On Twilio Shares On Friday's Dip

Shares of cloud-based communications software provider Twilio, Inc. TWLO tumbled 13.5% Friday after the company issued below-par guidance for the September quarter.
Undeterred by the plunge, Cathie Wood -owned Ark Invest on Friday bought heavily into the stock. The fund's flagship ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK bought 307,061 Twilio shares.
The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW purchased 50,407 shares and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF added 32,028 shares.
Ark’s cumulative Twilio buy on Friday amounted to 389,496 shares, valued at about $33.1 million, based on Friday’s closing price.
Read Benzinga's story on Cathie Wood's prediction of the bear market ending soon
Commenting on the results, Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron said he continues to be bullish on the stock despite the weak third-quarter guidance. The company appears on track to meet its fiscal-year 2022 target of 30% organic revenue growth, benefiting from the “Engage” launch and higher political activity in the fourth quarter, he added.
After slumping 13.51% to $84.92 on Friday, Twilio stock added 0.59% to $85.42 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.