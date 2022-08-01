'Novel Approach For Retinal Disease Needs' Stock Belite Bio Has 70% Potential Upside According To This Analyst

- HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Belite Bio Inc BLTE with a Buy rating and price target of $58 per ADS.
- Belite Bio is focused on developing a novel once-daily oral drug for the treatment of Stargardt disease (STGD1)—a rare inherited juvenile-onset form of macular degeneration.
- The lead drug candidate is LBS-008 (or Tinlarebant).
- Related: Belite Bio Seeks FDA Clearance For Late-Stage Genetic Eye Disease Study.
- HC Wainwright says that as LBS-008 is administered orally once a day, it could be adopted rapidly by ophthalmologists and patients once the drug obtains regulatory approval, as the intravitreal injection procedure was found unpleasant.
- "We believe LBS-008 has the potential to be developed as the first and best-in-class oral drug for the treatment of STGD1," the analyst writes.
- The analyst expects the Phase 2 portion to report 1-year data in 2H22.
- Meanwhile, the company has initiated a Phase 3 trial of LBS-008 in adolescent STGD1 in 1H22, slated to enroll approximately 60 patients. Enrollment for Phase 3 trial to complete in mid-2023.
- Price Action: BLTE shares are up 0.46% at $33.76 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.